St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office to send trailer of supplies to southwest Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian.

Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents wishing to donate items can bring them to the Sheriff's office on Midway Road.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said hygiene kits, building materials, and non-perishable foods are the most needed items.

"It's always just great to see people being people," said volunteer Jose Goldar. "We can put our differences aside when people really need help, just come together and provide that aid."

