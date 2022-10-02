Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire

A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appears to have started in the kitchen and spread to other parts of the home, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 1st Avenue.

The woman sustained a minor burn and did not require hospitalization.

Firefighters were able to rescue her pet lizard as well.

