Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help.

Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that'll feed more than 500 people.

The chef and owner of Avocado Grill, Julien Gremaud, will go with the volunteers Monday morning. He said helping them is especially important to him because their situation hits close to home.

“I think that could’ve happened to us on the east coast and being on the restaurant community, restaurant industry, I feel like we have the power to create a large amount of meals and we wanted to help out,” Germaud said.

Donations can be dropped off at either of their locations in Palm Beach County. They’ll be collecting items until they leave Monday at 10 a.m.

