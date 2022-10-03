DeSantis to hold briefing in Cape Coral regarding Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in southwest Florida on Monday evening about recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The governor has scheduled a news conference at 5:45 p.m. at the Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning news conference that the official death toll now stands at 58.

