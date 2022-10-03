DeSantis to hold briefing in Cape Coral regarding Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in southwest Florida on Monday evening about recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The governor has scheduled a news conference at 5:45 p.m. at the Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

RELATED: How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning news conference that the official death toll now stands at 58.

