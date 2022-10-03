Gas tax holiday takes effect in Florida, lowering prices 13 cents

Drivers in Florida are finally getting some relief at the gas pump after enduring record prices this year.

The state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday, suspending the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October.

Lawmakers passed the measure in May but decided to implement it this month when fewer tourists are coming to the state, hoping to benefit more local residents than out-of-state visitors.

According to the American Automotive Association (AAA), the state average was $3.22 per gallon Monday, which was the lowest daily average price since January.

The state average price for gas has already declined 13 cents per gallon since the gas tax holiday began, AAA said in a Sunday statement.

"This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week."

Drivers in Palm Beach County are still seeing some of the highest gas prices in the state at $3.43 a gallon, according to AAA.

Below are the average prices of regular unleaded in other area counties:

Martin: $3.30

St. Lucie: $3.23

Indian River: $3.23

Okeechobee: $3.18

Broward: $3.24

Miami-Dade: $3.29

Drivers in Florida's Panhandle are among those paying the cheapest price for gas in the state with Okaloosa County seeing an average of $3.01 Monday.

