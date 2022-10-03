Less humidity this week under mostly clear skies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 60s for the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, lows in the 60s and low 70s and staying mainly dry through the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies and some spotty PM showers possible as a front starts to move south.

Wednesday, highs in the mid 80s with a few morning showers and storms as a weak front passes, then drying out for the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid 80s with low rain chances and less humidity.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s with a few showers and storms.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire

Latest News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle,...
AP source: Herro gets 4-year, $130 million contract extension
MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass for a completion while under pressure...
Gators handle lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire