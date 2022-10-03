Less humidity this week under mostly clear skies

This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 60s for the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, lows in the 60s and low 70s and staying mainly dry through the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies and some spotty PM showers possible as a front starts to move south.

Wednesday, highs in the mid 80s with a few morning showers and storms as a weak front passes, then drying out for the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid 80s with low rain chances and less humidity.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s with a few showers and storms.

Scripps Only Content 2022