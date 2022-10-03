FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian.

The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

RELATED: How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

The governor said the Florida Department of Transportation has begun to implement a temporary bridge over Pine Island, hoping to have it completed by the end of the week.

He said a similar plan is being put in place for the Sanibel Causeway, which was severed by the storm.

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept....
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Water restoration efforts continue for homes in Lee County. Guthrie said he hoped to have both water and electricity restored to everyone in the county by next Sunday.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning news conference that the official death toll now stands at 58.

State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power across Florida. It will continue to be restored all week— with hard-hit Lee and Collier counties estimated to be 95% restored by Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington

Latest News

Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida
Finance experts: Ian could affect already problematic supply chain
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Josh Tupou (68)...
Tua Tagovailoa to miss game at Jets with concussion
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Tyler Van Dyke to remain starting quarterback against North Carolina