FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian.

The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

The governor said the Florida Department of Transportation has begun to implement a temporary bridge over Pine Island, hoping to have it completed by the end of the week.

He said a similar plan is being put in place for the Sanibel Causeway, which was severed by the storm.

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Water restoration efforts continue for homes in Lee County. Guthrie said he hoped to have both water and electricity restored to everyone in the county by next Sunday.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning news conference that the official death toll now stands at 58.

State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power across Florida. It will continue to be restored all week— with hard-hit Lee and Collier counties estimated to be 95% restored by Saturday.

