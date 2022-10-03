MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents

Multiple law enforcement agencies from our area are in Florida’s West Coast lending a helping hand. They say the magnitude of the devastation is immense, but the aid has been even greater.

“We’ve seen roofs ripped off of houses, we’ve seen collapsed buildings,” said Lt. Matthew Immordino with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s definitely an eye-opener. You read about it, you see it, but until you experience it firsthand, you don’t fully get an appreciation of what can actually happen.”

Crews from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office have been working overnight shifts helping the other agencies on patrol after curfew, guiding traffic, and watching for looting, something Immordino said has been happening on a daily and nightly basis.

“It’s a steady issue that they have here,” said Immordino. “It takes the lowest of the low to prey on somebody when they are this far down.”

Photos crews have shared with WPTV show some of their relief efforts, providing meals and water to Ian’s victims. However, Immordino said he wishes they were able to provide even more.

“That’s kind of the frustrating part of all of this, you want to help as many people as you can and get them everything that they need and your limited on what you’re able to do unfortunately,” said Immordino.

Even with the amount of devastation and heartbreak, Immordino said there have been good moments.

“The community here is really pulling together and helping one another,” said Immordino.

Martin County’s rapid response team said they still plan on staying for at least two weeks.

