Norwegian Cruise Line ending COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination mandates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Norwegian Cruise Line is eliminating all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements beginning tomorrow.

The cruise line made the announcement Monday.

“Given the significant, positive progress in the public health environment, the Cruise Line updated its health and safety guidelines, which are now more aligned with other global travel organizations,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement.

The cruise line said it will continue to follow the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits.

For all country specific travel requirements, click here.

For more information about the travel documents required to sail on Norwegian Cruise Line, click here.

