Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home

A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting West Palm Beach police officers with a search warrant in the 5400 block of Eadie Place.

When deputies entered the home just before 2:30 p.m., a pit bull inside the property charged and attacked a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

A second deputy fired a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

WPTV reporter Todd Wilson said law enforcement officers, armed with long guns, had been staking out the home for at least three hours on Monday. The stakeout, according to Wilson, was connected to an early morning carjacking of a Toyota Camry.

Wilson said that around 2:30 p.m., deputies entered the home through a front and side door.

"Less than five minutes in there, all we heard was what sounded like firecrackers," Wilson reported live on air Monday. "And all we heard after that was screaming. 'I'm hit, I'm hit. I'm shot, I'm shot, I'm shot.'"

West Palm Beach police respond to a home at Eadie Place and Rae Avenue on Oct. 3, 2022.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department "regarding one of their investigations."

No other details have been released.

