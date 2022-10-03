Tua Tagovailoa to miss game at Jets with concussion

Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Josh Tupou (68)...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Josh Tupou (68) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(AP)
By Alanis Thames
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP)

“Right now he’s in the building,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100%. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.

The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.

Associated Press 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington

Latest News

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Tyler Van Dyke to remain starting quarterback against North Carolina
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle,...
AP source: Herro gets 4-year, $130 million contract extension
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass for a completion while under pressure...
Gators handle lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17
East Carolina pounds South Florida 48-28 at FAU Stadium