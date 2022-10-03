West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian

Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.

Several small businesses are doing what they can to help with recovery efforts including Julien Gremaud, the owner of Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm Beach.

Over the weekend, Gremaud collected a wide variety of items including toiletries, canned food, baby items, cleaning supplies, and battery operated electronics.

However, he also decided to cook several trays of his popular jambalaya to feed about 500 people.

“It could have happened to us on the east coast and people are stranded over there,” said Gremaud. “We have to do our best to try to put a smile on their faces and try to feed them and give them goods.”

Gremaud is partnering with a church in Fort Myers to distribute the hot meals.

He plans on continuing this effort as the recovery in Southwest Florida continues.

Other organizations sending critical supplies to the hardest hit areas:

