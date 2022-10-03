Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home

A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting West Palm Beach police officers with a search warrant in the 5400 block of Eadie Place.

Deputies entered the home just before 2:30 p.m., and a pit bull inside the property charged an attacked a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

A second deputy fired a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and hit a deputy.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

WPTV reporter Todd Wilson said law enforcement officers, armed with long guns, had been staking out the home for at least three hours on Monday. The stakeout, according to Wilson, was connected to an early morning carjacking.

Wilson said that around 2:30 p.m., officers entered the home through a front and side door.

"Less than five minutes in there, all we heard was what sounded like firecrackers," Wilson reported live on air Monday. "And all we heard after that was screaming. 'I'm hit, I'm hit. I'm shot, I'm shot, I'm shot.'"

West Palm Beach police respond to a home at Eadie Place and Rae Avenue on Oct. 3, 2022.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office said it was assisting West Palm Beach police "regarding one of their investigations."

"You hear an officer screaming out, 'I've been hit. I'm shot, I'm shot,'" Wilson reported. "He was in pain. You could hear how painful this situation was to that officer."

In addition to West Palm Beach police, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

