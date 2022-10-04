Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.

Cook County prosecutors announced the murder charge Tuesday against 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)

She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Moreno is accused of throwing her nephew, Josiah Brown, into the water near Chicago’s Navy Pier on Sept. 19.

Divers found the child about 30 minutes later and he died at a Chicago hospital on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

Latest News

The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting...
Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
US to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants
The Federal aviation officials announced on Tuesday that flight attendants will soon get more...
FAA's new rule for flight attendants: will it make flying safer?
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute