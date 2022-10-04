Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will give an update on the recovery efforts nearly one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Joining DeSantis will be officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Department of Economic Opportunity, insurance commissioner David Altmaier, and more.

The death toll from the storm in Florida currently stands at 68.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the...
Report: Brady, Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast