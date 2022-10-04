Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will give an update on the recovery efforts nearly one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Joining DeSantis will be officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Department of Economic Opportunity, insurance commissioner David Altmaier, and more.

The death toll from the storm in Florida currently stands at 68.

Scripps Only Content 2022