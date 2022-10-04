Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

This is an aerial view of a damaged trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area...
This is an aerial view of a damaged trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.

Hurricane Ian Florida Death Toll

CountyConfirmed Deaths
Charlotte2
Collier4
Hardee1
Hendry1
Hillsborough1
Lake1
Lee45
Manatee3
Polk2
Sarasota3
Volusia5

Five of the 10 new deaths come from Charlotte, Hardee and Polk counties, which had not previously been reported in the official state numbers.

RELATED: Understanding how Florida reports its deaths from Hurricane Ian

The FDLE and Florida Medical Examiners Commission said there were three new deaths in Lee County, bringing the death toll there to 45. It is the only Florida county to have deaths in the double digits.

There was also one new death in Collier County and one in Manatee County.

In all, 11 counties have had casualties caused by Ian.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families

Latest News

Hurricane Ian relief: How to donate, volunteer and more
Businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup
American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida
Humane Society of Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets