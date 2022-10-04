Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.

Hurricane Ian Florida Death Toll

County Confirmed Deaths Charlotte 2 Collier 4 Hardee 1 Hendry 1 Hillsborough 1 Lake 1 Lee 45 Manatee 3 Polk 2 Sarasota 3 Volusia 5

Five of the 10 new deaths come from Charlotte, Hardee and Polk counties, which had not previously been reported in the official state numbers.

The FDLE and Florida Medical Examiners Commission said there were three new deaths in Lee County, bringing the death toll there to 45. It is the only Florida county to have deaths in the double digits.

There was also one new death in Collier County and one in Manatee County.

In all, 11 counties have had casualties caused by Ian.

