Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Indian River County Commission voted Tuesday to waive the tipping fees at the county landfill to help ease the burden of yard waste clean-up following Hurricane Ian.

Fees will will be waived beginning today through the next two weeks. No tipping fees will be charged for those bringing yard waste to the Indian River County Landfill until 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The county said it also has five customer convenience centers that accept yard waste with no fee.

Indian River County is reminding residents that Waste Management subscribers also have the option to place yard debris at the curb for pick-up according to the normal specifications.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the...
Report: Brady, Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast