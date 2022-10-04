Local businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help.

“It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.

His company has filed paperwork with FEMA to be allowed to go into the affected neighborhoods and remove trash and vegetation from the storm.

It also allows him to be compensated by the federal government for the job which is likely to last several months.

“Basically, living off the grid you have to bring enough fuel, each of these trucks burn a lot of fuel, you have to bring your own food,” Essenwine said.

FEMA will determine, he said, when his trucks and others will be allowed in the affected disaster zones, right now there are still search and rescue operations happening.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families

Latest News

American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida
Humane Society of Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets
Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida