Poll workers needed in Palm Beach County for Election Day

An election poll worker stands among voting machines Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP...
An election poll worker stands among voting machines Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Election Day is just 35 days away and there is a call for help from the supervisor of elections.

Palm Beach County needs about 400 to 500 poll workers.

Every election year a force of citizens are needed to work on Election Day, making sure lines move well and the votes get counted.

“These are paid positions, so we pay anywhere from $200 up to $375 dollars for the election,” said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. “We give them all the training they need. It is paid, it’s a long day, but it’s really civic duty and people feel great about it when they’re done.”

Anyone interested in being a poll worker can sign up here.

For questions, call the Poll Worker Department at (561) 656-6200 and select option 3, or email pollworker@votepalmbeach.gov.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families

Latest News

What factors lead to hurricane evacuation orders
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
American Legion members head to Fort Myers to help with recovery efforts