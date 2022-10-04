Poll workers needed in Palm Beach County for Election Day

Election Day is just 35 days away and there is a call for help from the supervisor of elections.

Palm Beach County needs about 400 to 500 poll workers.

Every election year a force of citizens are needed to work on Election Day, making sure lines move well and the votes get counted.

“These are paid positions, so we pay anywhere from $200 up to $375 dollars for the election,” said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. “We give them all the training they need. It is paid, it’s a long day, but it’s really civic duty and people feel great about it when they’re done.”

Anyone interested in being a poll worker can sign up here.

For questions, call the Poll Worker Department at (561) 656-6200 and select option 3, or email pollworker@votepalmbeach.gov.

Scripps Only Content 2022