Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach

WPTV is learning more details about what happened Monday when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy injured by a fellow deputy's bullet.

The scene on Monday was surreal.

For hours, law enforcement was watching a house. But within minutes, a deputy was fighting for his life after he was shot by a fellow deputy's bullet.

"After they get the guy, they shouldn't have killed the guy's dog," a man named Leland said. "He loved that do."

In the execution of a search warrant by the West Palm Beach Police Department, a dog was killed.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot by a fellow deputy in West Palm Beach on Oct. 3, 2022.

They were at a house on Eadie Place on Monday morning after tracking Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, to the home.

He is accused of carjacking someone earlier that day.

The situation led to an hours-long stand-off in the neighborhood.

"With the assistance of the sheriff's office, a warrant was obtained and executed," West Palm Beach Police Department spokesman Mike Jachles said.

While executing the search warrant, shots are fired. Seconds later a Palm Beach County deputy could be heard screaming.

The deputy was shot by another deputy firing on a pit bull that the sheriff's office said was charging and attacking a deputy.

West Palm Beach Police Department spokesman Mike Jachles describes how a Palm Beach County deputy was shot while executing the search warrant.

Within minutes, fire rescue personnel were at the scene to take him to a local hospital.

"If you're a cop, you know when you're in danger," Leland said. "They're doing their job."

Brockman was arrested and is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

He is being held on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon in the carjacking situation.

Brockman is also being held on attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the face.

