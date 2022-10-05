Crews respond to house fire in Loxahatchee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee.

The fire occurred at a home in the 14000 block of 75th Lane N, causing substantial damage.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 12:30 p.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the scene.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video from the scene

Crews respond to fire in Loxahatchee

A fire rescue spokesman said a primary search of the building was completed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
Video shows 27-year-old Brandon Leohner standing in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a baby in...
GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield
‘It’s not good,’ electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

Latest News

Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
Missing Fort Lauderdale 11-year-old girl found safe
PBSO: Deputy shoots suicidal man who threatened to kill mother