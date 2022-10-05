Crews respond to house fire in Loxahatchee
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee.
The fire occurred at a home in the 14000 block of 75th Lane N, causing substantial damage.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 12:30 p.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the scene.
WATCH: Chopper 5 video from the scene
Crews respond to fire in Loxahatchee
A fire rescue spokesman said a primary search of the building was completed.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
