Fort Lauderdale police search for missing 11-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Sophia Morota is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight brown hair.

Police say Sophia was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants. She was carrying a pink cheetah-print suitcase.

According to police, Sophia has family in Orlando and may be trying to travel there.

