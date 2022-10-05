Gov. DeSantis to speak in Lee County at noon

WATCH LIVE AT NOON:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The governor is scheduled to speak in the town of Matlacha in Lee County at noon.

He will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

DeSantis said earlier this week that efforts are underway to install a temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island.

President Joe Biden will also be in southwest Florida on Wednesday where he will get an aerial tour of the damage and meet with residents, small business owners, DeSantis and other local officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, including one from Martin County.

