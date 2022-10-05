Live: Gov. DeSantis holds briefing in Lee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The governor is speaking in the town of Matlacha in Lee County.

He's being joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

DeSantis said earlier this week that efforts are underway to install a temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island.

President Joe Biden will also be in southwest Florida on Wednesday where he will get an aerial tour of the damage and meet with residents, small business owners, DeSantis and other local officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, including one from Martin County.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
Video shows 27-year-old Brandon Leohner standing in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a baby in...
GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield
‘It’s not good,’ electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

Latest News

Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief
Missing Fort Lauderdale 11-year-old girl found safe
PBSO: Deputy shoots suicidal man who threatened to kill mother
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County