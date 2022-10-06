2 more bodies found off Florida Keys linked to Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials said Tuesday evening that the bodies of two deceased women were found in waters near Key West, marking a total of six women and one man to be recovered from the area since Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the two bodies were found on or near Boca Chica Key on Monday and Tuesday.

According to officials, one body was found Monday at approximately 2 p.m. and the second body was recovered Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m.

Detectives believe all seven victims are Cuban migrants.

Officials did not attribute the discovery of the bodies to any specific incident, however, U.S. Coast Guard crews have been searching for more than a dozen Cuban migrants reported missing after their boat sunk off the coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian hit the state last Wednesday.

Autopsy results are pending.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
Video shows 27-year-old Brandon Leohner standing in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a baby in...
GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield
‘It’s not good,’ electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

Latest News

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to the crowd after a baseball game against the...
Don Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager
Hurricane Ian evacuees get help after catalytic converter stolen
Port St. Lucie officers won't be charged after football recruiting allegations
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida