2 more bodies found off Florida Keys linked to Hurricane Ian

Officials said Tuesday evening that the bodies of two deceased women were found in waters near Key West, marking a total of six women and one man to be recovered from the area since Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the two bodies were found on or near Boca Chica Key on Monday and Tuesday.

According to officials, one body was found Monday at approximately 2 p.m. and the second body was recovered Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m.

Detectives believe all seven victims are Cuban migrants.

Officials did not attribute the discovery of the bodies to any specific incident, however, U.S. Coast Guard crews have been searching for more than a dozen Cuban migrants reported missing after their boat sunk off the coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian hit the state last Wednesday.

Autopsy results are pending.

