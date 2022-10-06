7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Florida Keys commercial fishing boat...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Florida Keys commercial fishing boat departs Islamorada, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, so the crew can check survivability of their lobster traps following Hurricane Ian's tropical storm-force winds on waters off the Florida Keys. Keys officials reported that major infrastructure throughout the 125-mile-long island chain remains intact after tropical storm conditions from Ian affected the subtropical island chain. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key.

Linhardt said a female's body was found Monday afternoon on the oceanside of Boca Chica Key. He said another female's body was discovered Tuesday morning, also on the oceanside.

That brings the total number of bodies found since Sept. 29 to seven.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants.

Their deaths are likely linked to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in southwest Florida.

RELATED: Understanding how Florida reports its deaths from Hurricane Ian

Linhardt said foul play is not suspected and autopsy results are pending.

