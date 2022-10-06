7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys

Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key.

Linhardt said a female's body was found Monday afternoon on the oceanside of Boca Chica Key. He said another female's body was discovered Tuesday morning, also on the oceanside.

That brings the total number of bodies found since Sept. 29 to seven.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants.

Their deaths are likely linked to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in southwest Florida.

RELATED: Understanding how Florida reports its deaths from Hurricane Ian

Linhardt said foul play is not suspected and autopsy results are pending.

