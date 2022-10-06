Don Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to the crowd after a baseball game against the...
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to the crowd after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami. Don Mattingly won't be back next season. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami's manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 Wednesday.

Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6.

The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami's final 69-93 record, fourth in the NL East, surpassed its 2021 finish by two games.

Mattingly finished his Marlins' tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. It was Mattingly's only winning year in seven seasons with the club.

Continuing a final game custom during his years in Miami, Mattingly allowed a veteran player to manage the team. Catcher Jacob Stallings ran the Marlins Wednesday with Mattingly available for advice.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs his wife Lori Mattingly as he is recognized on the...
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs his wife Lori Mattingly as he is recognized on the field during the fifth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

After they clinched their fifth consecutive division title Tuesday, the Braves fielded a lineup without several of their top players.

All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley and NL Rookie of the Year contender Michael Harris II rested. Shortstop Dansby Swanson grounded out to lead off the game and was replaced by rookie Vaughn Grissom in the bottom of the first.

JJ Bleday tripled and singled while Nick Fortes homered for Miami. Eight of the Marlins starters had hits against four Atlanta pitchers.

Fortes' two-run homer capped a five-run sixth and gave Miami a 10-6 lead. Jon Berti hit a two-run triple and scored on Bleday's triple off reliever Jesse Chavez (4-3).

Olson's two-run drive off Andrew Nardi (1-1) in the seventh got Atlanta within 10-8 before Burdick connected with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs starting pitcher Pablo Lopez after a game against the...
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs starting pitcher Pablo Lopez after a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

Dylan Floro inherited two runners with one out in the ninth and walked Robbie Grossman and allowed Guillermo Heredia's RBI single. Ehire Adrianza lined out to left before Floro struck out Grissom in a 13-pitch at-bat for his 10th save.

Ozuna's three-run homer in the sixth put Atlanta ahead 6-5. He drove reliever Bryan Hoeing's sinker over the wall in left.

Jackson Stephens worked the first three innings for the Braves. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernández was lifted after four innings. He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out three.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
Video shows 27-year-old Brandon Leohner standing in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a baby in...
GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield
‘It’s not good,’ electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

Latest News

Hurricane Ian evacuees get help after catalytic converter stolen
Port St. Lucie officers won't be charged after football recruiting allegations
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity...
Cyber security experts warn of Hurricane Ian donation scams