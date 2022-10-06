Foundation comes to aid of fallen trooper's family after Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Treasure Coast man is working diligently to help the family of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper after their home was impacted by Hurricane Ian.

More than two years after his death, the memory of Trooper Joseph Bullock is still strong. Bullock was killed along Interstate 95 in Martin County on Feb. 5, 2020.

Bullock's parents live in Englewood, Florida, and have a devastated home that has wind and flood damage and no power. They currently only have a working cellphone.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was fatally shot in the line of duty on Feb. 5,...
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was fatally shot in the line of duty on Feb. 5, 2020, along Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Tom Berry with the Blue Alert Foundation in Stuart quickly sprang into action, loading up a trailer with pallets of water and other supplies and is headed to the west coast of the state.

"I got the car. I can get a trailer," Berry said. "I found out that Sam's Club will sell me pallets, and that's what we’re doing."

He said he plans to deliver his supplies Friday morning.

"A few cases will go to the Bullock family and some wipes, but the rest of it will go as needed," Berry said.

John Bullock talked over the phone with WPTV and said he has extensive wind and storm damage and no power at his home, which is located just north of Fort Myers.

"We're doing OK, and we have the basics that we need thanks to people like Tom Berry," John Bullock said.

Tom Berry with the Blue Alert Foundation outlines what he is doing to help a fallen trooper's...
Tom Berry with the Blue Alert Foundation outlines what he is doing to help a fallen trooper's family after Hurricane Ian.

Berry said he'll never forget the fallen trooper's sacrifice, which is why he is loading up the trailer.

He hopes this isn't his only trip to the west coast. His Blue Alert Foundation is taking donations and he hopes to bring more supplies over again soon.

"We talked about how the house survived, and they think that Joe had something to with the house not being completely torn apart," Berry said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Video shows 27-year-old Brandon Leohner standing in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a baby in...
GRAPHIC: Kidnapping suspect uses 1-year-old as human shield
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
CORRECTS SPELLING TO MYERS INSTEAD OF MEYERS - Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of...
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29

Latest News

Foundation comes to aid of fallen trooper's family after Hurricane Ian
PBCFR celebrates Fire Prevention Week by giving tips on fire safety
911 calls from Kings Point: 'We just got hit by a tornado over here'
Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras, sheriff's office says