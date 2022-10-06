Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will give an update on the relief and recovery efforts one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

The governor is scheduled to speak at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County, at 1:15 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Department of Transportation, and Department of Economic Opportunity.

