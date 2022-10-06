New 'Stranger Things' pop-up store opening at Aventura Mall

Just in time for Halloween, a store devoted to the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" is opening in South Florida.

The new "Stranger Things" pop-up store will open Oct. 26 for a limited time inside the Aventura Mall.

Fans of the show will be able to buy exclusive merchandise and memorabilia only available at the store.

There is also an interactive element that will transport fans back to the 1980s as they explore the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and iconic locations from the show. Here guests can shop in the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade, enjoy some cool treats with Scoops Ahoy employees and maybe even come face-to-face with a hidden Demogorgon.

The store will be just the fifth of its kind in the U.S.

Stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have since closed. The only other still-open stores are in Grapevine, Texas, near Dallas, and in Paris.

The Aventura store's hours of operation will be Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations are required for entry. Click here to reserve your spot.

