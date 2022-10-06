Police officer struck by vehicle while assisting stranded motorist

A Riviera Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranding motorist.

The crash occurred along the Broadway Bridge that connects Riviera Beach to West Palm Beach.

Riviera Beach Police Department Spokesperson Joshua Lewis told WPTV a vehicle struck the disabled vehicle from behind injuring the female officer.

She suffered a fracture to her leg and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, said Lewis.

Lewis said the officer underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Broadway Bridge was temporarily shut down while investigators worked the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022