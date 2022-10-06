Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say

The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Central America over the weekend or into early next week.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the system is just off the coast of Venezuela and has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, moving west at 15 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, the system will strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday and a hurricane on Sunday, before making landfall somewhere along the coasts of Nicaragua or Honduras.

If the storm gets a name, it will be Julia.

Regardless of development, Potential Tropical Cyclone 13, at this point, is not expected to impact Florida.

"It's so far south that it shouldn't have any impact on our weather," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

