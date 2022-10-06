Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29

(Gray News) - Are you looking into winter travel plans? Southwest Airlines might have a few destinations calling your name at a discounted price.

The low-cost carrier announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of Thursday.

Customers can book their winter getaway for travel valid from Nov. 29 through Feb. 15, 2023, with certain travel restrictions and not including blacked-out travel dates covering Dec. 16 through Jan. 9, 2023.

“We’re making it easier for customers to book their winter getaway with confidence,” said Bill Tierney, VP of marketing at Southwest Airlines. “We’re ready to serve our customers and take them where and when they need to go.”

Examples of some of the one-way winter getaways include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans.

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Nashville, Tenn. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston.

As low as $63 one-way nonstop between Denver and Long Beach, Calif.

As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston, S.C.

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose, Calif. and Kona, Hawaii Big Island.

Southwest says its overall flight schedule is open through April 10, 2023.

