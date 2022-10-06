Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system is near the La Guajira region of Colombia and has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, moving west at 15 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, the system will strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday and a hurricane on Sunday, before making landfall somewhere along the coasts of Nicaragua or Honduras.

If the storm gets a name, it will be Julia.

Regardless of development, Tropical Depression 13, at this point, is not expected to impact Florida.

"It's so far south that it shouldn't have any impact on our weather," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

