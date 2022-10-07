Delray Beach doctor facing 20 years in prison for health care fraud

A Delray Beach doctor faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to health fraud charges.

Prosecutors accused Dr. Michael Ligotti of forcing people addicted to drugs and alcohol to take bogus and unnecessary tests, and billed insurance companies more than $750 million.

Court papers show Ligotti took more than $120 million for himself.

Ligotti is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Scripps Only Content 2022