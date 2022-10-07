Delray Beach doctor facing 20 years in prison for health care fraud

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Delray Beach doctor faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to health fraud charges.

Prosecutors accused Dr. Michael Ligotti of forcing people addicted to drugs and alcohol to take bogus and unnecessary tests, and billed insurance companies more than $750 million.

Court papers show Ligotti took more than $120 million for himself.

Ligotti is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Biden's decision to pardon 'simple possession' of marijuana sparks concern
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis gives Hurricane Ian recovery update in Daytona Beach
Nebraska senator likely to resign to become UF president
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat