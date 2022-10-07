FEMA disaster team assesses damage in Okeechobee Co. from Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The impacts of Hurricane Ian are being felt across Florida, including in Okeechobee County.

Damage there is proving to be a difficult challenge for some residents more than a week after the storm.

An Okeechobee County spokesperson said that FEMA disaster teams are canvassing the county trying to get a look at the damage from Ian. While not on the scale of Florida's west coast, the recovery has been slow.

James Alberti is worried about the roof of his home in Okeechobee County.

"That roof is very unstable," he said.

James Alberti of Okeechobee County discusses the damage his home sustained from Hurricane Ian.
James Alberti of Okeechobee County discusses the damage his home sustained from Hurricane Ian.

Alberti said the damage to his home occurred when Hurricane Ian's fierce outer bands snapped trees and pounded buildings across Florida.

"The only thing I'm concerned about is keeping this water out, so it doesn’t cause any more damage," Alberti said.

Now with a tarp over part of his roof, he's wondering if there is any help coming.

"Waiting to see it FEMA will help us out, seeing if the county is doing anything, anything on the state level from Florida," Alberti said.

According to FEMA's online map, they are offering assistance to individuals only in areas that were hit hardest.

Okeechobee County is asking property owners to report the damage on the county's website.

So far, the only assistance available is through the small business administration. But for Alberti and his wife, living on fixed benefits is not easy.

"With my financial situation, I wouldn't be able to pay a loan off," he said. "I wouldn't want to jeopardize losing what I own now."

An Okeechobee County spokesperson said they hope to have more information soon for those residents looking for assistance.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Biden's decision to pardon 'simple possession' of marijuana sparks concern
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras

Latest News

West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
Reentry Summit works to reintegrate inmates after prison release
Delray Beach doctor facing 20 years in prison for health care fraud