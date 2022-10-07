Gov. DeSantis to give Hurricane Ian recovery update in Daytona Beach
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will give an update on the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The governor is scheduled to speak at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach at 12:45 p.m.
Joining DeSantis will be Shawn Hamilton, the secretary of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.
