Gov. DeSantis to give Hurricane Ian recovery update in Daytona Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will give an update on the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The governor is scheduled to speak at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach at 12:45 p.m.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Joining DeSantis will be Shawn Hamilton, the secretary of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Biden's decision to pardon 'simple possession' of marijuana sparks concern
Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year is available until the end of...
Southwest Airlines announces winter sale with flights as low as $29
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras

Latest News

Nebraska senator likely to resign to become UF president
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh....
19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy