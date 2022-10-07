Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family

WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.

Detectives said the family's landlord placed them strategically.

"My heart just started racing," the girl's mother, who didn't want to be identified, told WPTV. "Just pure rage. It was so hard for me to not confront him."

The mother of a 12-year-old girl, who detectives said was spied on by their landlord via hidden cameras, spoke about the ordeal.

"The main thing is her privacy being violated. A piece of her innocence being taken," the mother said.

Detectives said cameras were found in the bathroom and bedroom outlets, the bottom hole of the third prong.

"My daughter was trying to plug in her straightener and it wouldn’t go in the bottom prong hole. They thought something was stuck in there," the mother said. "Upon looking further, nothing was stuck in there. It was a camera."

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a landlord, Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, who's now facing charges related to video voyeurism.

"I just want to get justice for my daughter. He bonded out the next day. The charges are video voyeurism. I just feel like she needs justice," the mother said.

Deputies said Grady was connected to WiFi with the ability to view live feeds.

"One in the bathroom facing the toilet and the shower, and the other one was in her bedroom right next to her bed, but facing where she always stands and does TikTok dances," the mother said. "So perfect line of vision."

This mother told WPTV she downloaded a hidden camera scanner app.

"It picked up two suspicious devices," the mother said.

This mother said she’s now trying to figure out next steps. They left the apartment, and she said Grady is back next door.

"Have to get my daughter into therapy, find a new place to live. It’s just everything is flipped upside down," the mother said. "He is not only my landlord, but he is my neighbor."

"What would say to him if you had the opportunity to talk to him?" WPTV journalist Tory Dunnan asked the mother.

"I would ask him if he understood the path of destruction that he has caused," the mother answered.

