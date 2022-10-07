'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties.

The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days, ending October 23.

Homes eligible for Operation Blue Roof include primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damages, excluding vacation rental properties.

All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify and roofs that are flat, metal, clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify.

For more information call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit BLUROOF.US.

