Reentry Summit works to reintegrate inmates after prison release

President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people convicted federally of simple marijuana possession charges, putting a spotlight on the barriers inmates face when they are released from prison.

From housing to employment, mental health care and overall reintegration into society — there is no shortage of obstacles.

WPTV looked at the stigma attached to people being released from prison and how pardons like this one have an impact on society.

RELATED: 'Simple possession' pardon sparks controversy in West Palm Beach

Overall, statistics show that 95% of all inmates will return to society after incarceration.

The Palm Beach County Reentry Summit was held this week in West Palm Beach, bringing together people from more than 32 states and beyond.

Education, advocacy and resources were the big topics at the center of the summit.

The U.S. has one of the highest recidivism rates with more than 75% of prisoners re-arrested within five years of release.

Many people at the summit who shared their past agree the lack of opportunities after release is a huge contributor to recidivism.

Amlak-I Foley, a speaker at the conference, was arrested when he was 17 years old and shared what the biggest obstacle was for him when he was released.

"The biggest challenge for me was opportunities, the gaps in resources," Foley said. "What could have assisted greatly in those challenges, is something that we are doing here at the West Palm Beach summit, is focusing on peer mentorship, the individuals who’ve lived the experience."

Foley is now dedicated to serving as a mentor to others.

Many at the summit have said Biden's move to pardon thousands with federal convictions for simple marijuana possessions is considered a step in the right direction.

The Controlled Substances Act made marijuana a Schedule One drug in 1970. Since then, Florida has seen the total jail population increase by more than 500%, according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

Scripps Only Content 2022