Apartment building evacuated, neighborhood on lockdown in Boynton Beach
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies are attempting to deal with a man who is threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach.
An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex has been evacuated and the neighborhood is on lockdown.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
