Apartment building evacuated, neighborhood on lockdown in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies are attempting to deal with a man who is threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach.

An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex has been evacuated and the neighborhood is on lockdown.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical...
Biden's decision to pardon 'simple possession' of marijuana sparks concern
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras

Latest News

Delray Beach police officer arrested
Delray Beach police officer arrested
FEMA disaster team assesses damage in Okeechobee Co. from Ian
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital