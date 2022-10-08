Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment

A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday.

An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown.

According to PBSO, the man got into an argument with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone with a gun and a machete.

A crisis team, including the bomb squad, responded.

He was arrested without incident.

According to PBSO the man has a criminal past in California and charges are pending from Saturday's incident.

