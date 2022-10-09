Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.

Port St. Lucie police said an unidentified man, 45, attempted to cross Village Green Drive at the intersection of Walton Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that an Isuzu Rodeo traveling westbound on Walton Road struck the man in the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Traffic Homicide Investigators.

