RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find.

Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach.

They returned home Saturday morning, but the storm caused significant damage to their house.

They told WPTV they will need to continue sleeping in their RV until they can get their home repaired.

The problem is spaces are filling up at RV parks as thousands are in the same position.

And with winter just around the corner, they're worried spaces will be nearly impossible to find.

"The concern is in the month of October, generally speaking, that begins what we call the snowbird season," Gary Erhard said. "There’s no availability, and if there is availability it’s at a phenomenal daily rate."

Gary's home was sitting in several inches of water last week, and although he doesn't blame tourists from coming down from up north, he said RV sites may be some Floridian's only option.

"They're obviously not probably even aware that we're having this much problem down here, and the need for those spaces to be used by Floridians that have been effected as a result of horrendous storm. So, there are not going to be spaces."

