Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.

The food and spirits event returns in person and guests will enjoy culinary treats from local restaurants, craft breweries, and taste and sample spirits.

“This year’s Big Taste of Martin County event is shaping up to be our biggest event ever. As the premier event for Big Brothers Big Sisters, this is an opportunity for us to share our mission with the community and provide insight into our evolving approach to youth mentoring” said Yvette Flores-Acevedo.

Participating restaurants and breweries include (not a full list):

Hop Life

Islamorada Beer Co. & Sailfish Brewing Co.

Motorworks Brewing Co

Hudson's on the River

The Hanger

Kork

Kyle G's

Conchy Joe's Seafood

The Dolphin Bar & Shrimp House

Ellie's Downtown Deli

Tickets are $60 until Monday, Oct. 10 and $70 at the door.



Scripps Only Content 2022