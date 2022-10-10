Boy tackled by security guard after running onto field during Bucs game

Crucial Catch signage wraps a goalpost before the first half of an NFL football game between...
Crucial Catch signage wraps a goalpost before the first half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette falls to the end zone for a touchdown...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette falls to the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.

