Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will give an update on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte at 12:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be first lady Casey DeSantis, as well as officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management and Department of Economic Opportunity.

