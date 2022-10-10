Jupiter's Dustin Johnson to take home $18 million for winning LIV Golf title

Dustin Johnson from Florida USA plays a shot on the 5th hole during LIV Golf Invitational...
Dustin Johnson from Florida USA plays a shot on the 5th hole during LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand , Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson is now $18 million richer.

The two-time major winner and Jupiter resident secured the 2022 LIV Golf individual championship with his performance at last weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in Thailand, the Saudi-backed tour announced Monday in a news release.

Johnson shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish at 9 under in Thailand, "creating an insurmountable lead in the individual standings with one regular season event remaining."

He now has 121 points in the season-long competition. That's 42 more than current second-place golfer Branden Grace.

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf...
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Sugar Hill, Ill.

The purse for securing the inaugural LIV Golf individual title will fetch him $18 million in prize money.

"Locking up the individual competition is big," Johnson said in a statement. "It's an honor to be LIV's first individual season champion."

Johnson, 38, has called several northern Palm Beach County properties home. The 2020 Masters champion moved from Palm Beach Gardens to Jupiter last year and sold his North Palm Beach home to father-in-law and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky earlier this year.

LIV golfers have been barred from participating in PGA Tour events.

The final LIV Golf event of the year is at Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami at the end of the month.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach police officer arrested
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through art in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
Crucial Catch signage wraps a goalpost before the first half of an NFL football game between...
Boy tackled by security guard after running onto field during Bucs game
Damage to a trailer park is seen after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Black Unity Coalition brings hurricane relief supplies to forgotten communities