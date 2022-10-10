Lake Worth boy battling kidney cancer receives 'Avengers' bedroom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Lake Worth boy fighting a rare form of kidney cancer is resting a little easier after a kind donation.

A little boy named Eli, who is fighting Wilms' Tumor, had his bedroom transformed into a play area with an "Avengers" theme.

Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm teamed up to make the 6-year-old's bedroom dreams come true.

"Eli's dream bedroom makeover was extra special because a few days ago he rang the bell ending chemo treatment," Peggy Peterson, director of the Special Spaces Boca Raton chapter, said.

On Oct. 7-8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created the superhero bedroom for...
On Oct. 7-8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created the superhero bedroom for Eli.

He also received a bunk bed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop and a punching bag.

His 8-year-old sister's bedroom was also spruced up with new bedding, window treatments and some decorative items.

Special Spaces is a nonprofit volunteer organization that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer ages 2-19 who are in treatment or within one year of the end of treatment and reside in south Palm Beach County and Broward County.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach police officer arrested
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through art in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Both political parties working hard to get support from Hispanic voters
Party leaders focus on voter engagement as midterm elections near
Palm Beach Co. residents affected by Ian now eligible for FEMA help
Why are gas prices rising again?