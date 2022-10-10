Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the house on fire and a deceased man with a possible gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said it appears the man who was found dead was also the person who called dispatch, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The house was a total loss.

There was no indication of foul play.

The sheriff's office said this is still an active investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Delray Beach police officer arrested
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through art in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Hurricane Ian could drive up seasonal housing prices
Both political parties working hard to get support from Hispanic voters
Lake Worth boy battling kidney cancer receives 'Avengers' bedroom
Party leaders focus on voter engagement as midterm elections near